India is looking to send its first manned mission into space before 2022, which would make it the forth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia and China, the country's space research organization said Tuesday.

The spacecraft will be made entirely in India and composed of two modules – one for a crew of three and the other to service it – as part of a project costing an estimated $1.4 billion, said the president of the Indian Space Research Organization, Kailasavadivoo Sivan.