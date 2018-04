Indonesian fishermen join Greenpeace in protest over coal power

People on Indonesian fishing boats and the Rainbow Warrior (not pictured), a ship of the environmental group Greenpeace, protest the coal power plants in Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

People on Indonesian fishing boats and the Rainbow Warrior (not pictured), a ship of the environmental group Greenpeace, protest the coal power plants in Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Dozens of Indonesian fishing boats and the Rainbow Warrior, a ship of the environmental group Greenpeace, protest the coal power plants in Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI