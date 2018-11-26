After traveling for some 300 million kilometers (186 million miles), NASA's InSight space mission will arrive on the Martian surface on Monday and will set up a seismometer and a heat sensor to decipher the "deep interior" of the Red Planet.
The probe, which was fired into space on May 5 from Vandenberg Air Base in California, will use a mechanical excavator to dig down up to five meters (16 feet) into the Martian soil and measure the temperature there, along with measuring any internal movements using the seismograph.