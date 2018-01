Intel Corp. will fix the security vulnerabilities affecting its microchips and processors by the end of this month, the company's CEO, Brian Krzanich, said.

"For our processors, products, introduced in the past five years, Intel expects to issue updates for more than 90 percent of them within a week," Krzanich said during an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday. "And the remaining (updates) by the end of January."