A created skin or drone of your physical person lays on a table in its pod at Psych Sec on opening day at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

A man plays ping pong with a robot at the Omron booth on opening day at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

New "livable streets" filled with vehicles that are interconnected with their environment are key features of the so-called "smart city" concept being developed by the Ford Motor Co., whose CEO - Jim Hackett - gave the keynote address on the future of mobility at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Applying technology to the automotive sector is a central focus of this year's annual fair, the most important event of its kind, and where this year new sectors are surging to the fore, including the concept of smart cities and artificial intelligence.