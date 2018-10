An ORION spacecraft scale model is put on display at the booth of Airbus at the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, 01 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

German Astronaut Alexander Gerst sends a video message from the International Space Station ISS to the opening ceremony of the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, Oct 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Scale models of (L-R) type LM5 , LM7 and LM6 rockets are put on display at the booth of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation at the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, Oct 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Scale models of (L-R) type LM5 , LM7 and LM6 rockets along with a launching vehicle are put on display at the booth of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation at the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, Oct 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The 69th International Astronautical Congress, one of the largest space-related congresses in the world, opened on Monday in Germany's northwestern city of Bremen.

Each year the IAC, which brings together over 4,000 experts from 60 countries for a space exhibition and conference, is hosted by a different city allowing for maximum engagement and network creation for the global space community with the aim of encouraging collaboration and the sharing of know-how across the sector.