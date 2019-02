Handout file image released by NASA, Sep 18, 2015 shows an image captured by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly from the ISS during an early morning flyover of the United States, on Sep. 17, 2015. EFE- EPA (FILE) /SCOTT KELLY/NASA/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

File image shows the Soyuz TMA-3 spacecraft and its booster rocket transported on a rail car to the launch pad and raised to a vertical launch position at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Oct. 16, 2003. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ COURTESY NASA ARCHIVES/ Bill Ingalls

Handout picture released by NASA, taken by US astronaut Scott Kelly from the International Space Station (ISS) on 07 October 2015 shows an aurora looming over Planet Earth. The Aurora Borealis, or Nothern Lights, are the green hue visible on the image. Views like these will be seen by future Space tourists before the end of 2021 after Roscosmos and Space Adventures signed an agreement shippinmg private spacefarers to the ISS on Feb 19, 2019. EPA/SCOTT KELLY / NASA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

File image shows Dawn Abrakham (L), blowing a kiss through a glass wall to her boyfriend, first space tourist American billionair Dennis Tito (R) at cosmodrome Baikonur in Kazakhstan, Apr 27, 2001. Despite technical problems and a computer crash on board of the space shuttle, docked to the ISS, the launch of "Soyuz TM-32" will not be delayed, reported the Russian state commission .EFE-EPA (FILE) /SERGEI CHIRIKOV

File handout image released Oct 1, 2015 by NASA, shows the HD camera on the International Space Station spotting the Progress 61 resupply vehicle (upper L) just minutes before docking to the Zvezda service module of tie ISS. EPA-EFE (FILE)/NASA TV / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

An agreement signed Tuesday between Russia's Space agency and a United States private spaceflight company confirmed space tourists will return to the International Space Station (ISS) before the end of 2021.

To date, the ISS has been visited by seven private citizens as paying customers of the US company Space Adventures, flying to the ISS on board a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.