Brewster Kahle, president and founder of the Internet Archive, poses for a photo on Dec. 7, 2018, during an interview in which he told EFE that the commitment he made to himself in the first years of this technology was to create a digital library that would be a universal recipient of knowledge. EFE-EPA/Marc Arcas

The ancient Library of Alexandria was a massive project that more than 2,200 years ago sought to gather together all human knowledge, an ambition being replicated digitally in the 21st century by the Internet Archive, a non-profit organization founded by one of the pioneers of the World Wide Web.

Brewster Kahle, president and founder of the archive, told EFE in an interview that the commitment he made to himself in the first years of this technology was to create a library.