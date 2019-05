A worker cuts down a plam oil tree in an illegal plantation as part of the forest restoration campaign against the palm oil industry in Tamiang, Aceh, Indonesia, Dec. 15, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A Philippine tarsier sitting on a branch in a sanctuary center in Corella Town of Bohol Province of central Philippines, Feb. 22, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DENNIS M. SABANGAN

Rhino caretaker, Mohammed Doyo, caresses one of two surviving female northern white rhinos at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200km north of Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Planet Earth faces a mammoth challenge: one million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction, many in the coming decades, unless there is a radical change in the methods of production and consumption, the largest report on biodiversity to date warned.

The report by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), presented at Unesco on Monday, pinpointed human activity as the main culprit in this extreme situation.