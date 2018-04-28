Iranian people use their cellphones as they sit in a park in Tehran, Iran, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian woman shows veiled women emojis on social app on her cellphone in Tehran, Iran, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian woman walks next to a wall painting of Iran's national flag while using her cellphone in a street, in Tehran, Iran, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran has launched a state-backed messaging app called Soroush, offering cellphone users in the country an alternative to the widely-used service Telegram, which has faced a clampdown allegedly due to its prolific use in the 2017 anti-government protests, an epa-efe journalist reported Saturday.

Telegram has caused a stir in Iran and other countries like Russia for the fact that its end-to-end encrypted messages means that communications between users are inaccessible to third parties _ a key reason behind its popularity in countries where activists face increased policing.