Iranian new missile 'Hoveyzeh' is seen during the exhibition ceremony, in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/IRAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

Iranian Defence Minister, Amir Hatami (R), speaks during the exhibition ceremony of Iranian new missile ‘Hoveyzeh’, in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/IRAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics on Saturday presented a new long-range cruise missile that was made locally and succeeded in its test launch.

The announcement of the new guided-missile, named "Hoveyzeh," came at an event held in capital Tehran, which was attended by Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, who provided details about the weapon, according to the Iranian news agency of ISNA.