A handout photo released by the Iranian Defence Ministry office shows Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami stand next to a new generation of Iranian short-range missile 'Fateh-mobin' during an unveiling ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Aug 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/IRANIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo released by the Iranian Defence Ministry office shows a new generation of Iranian short-range missile 'Fateh-mobin' during an unveiling ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Aug 13, 2018. Media reported that Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said that the new generation of the missiles are more accurate than the previous modelsEFE-EPA/IRANIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo released by the Iranian Defence Ministry office shows Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami speaking to media in front of a new generation of Iranian short-range missile 'Fateh-mobin' during an unveiling ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Aug 13, 2018.EFE- EPA/IRANIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY OFFICE HANDOUT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Iranian Ministry of Defense on Monday unveiled its latest short-range ballistic missile, which has been successfully tested, in spite of Washington's demands that it halts all ballistic missile programs.

The Fateh missile is an "agile, radar-evading, tactical missile with pinpoint accuracy" capacity against land and sea targets, designed in Iran and successfully test-fired, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said at a ceremony in Tehran.