Undated handout image released June 11, 2018 by Israeli Aircraft Industries (IAI) shows an Israeli two-seater block 30 F-16D aircraft releasing the new IMS/IAI "Rampage" supersonic, stealth, high precision, Air-to-Surface missile, capable of being launched from a stand-off position by a combat aircraft, 150 km from the target. EFE-EPA/IAI HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Two leading Israeli military-industrial companies on Tuesday announced the design of a new supersonic, stealth, high precision, Air-to-Surface missile capable of avoiding detection and penetrate enemy aerial defenses without being intercepted.

According to a joint communique issued by the Israeli Military Industries (IMS) and the Israeli Aircraft Industry (IAI) the new high-precision missile called "Rampage", now in its final development stage, is capable of being launched from a stand-off position by a combat aircraft, 150 km from the target, penetrating enemy defenses undetected and avoiding interception.