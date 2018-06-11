Two leading Israeli military-industrial companies on Tuesday announced the design of a new supersonic, stealth, high precision, Air-to-Surface missile capable of avoiding detection and penetrate enemy aerial defenses without being intercepted.
According to a joint communique issued by the Israeli Military Industries (IMS) and the Israeli Aircraft Industry (IAI) the new high-precision missile called "Rampage", now in its final development stage, is capable of being launched from a stand-off position by a combat aircraft, 150 km from the target, penetrating enemy defenses undetected and avoiding interception.