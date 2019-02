Israel was gearing up to launch a spacecraft to the moon that will be the first private initiative of its kind in the world, the non-profit organization responsible for the project announced on Monday.

The $100-million spacecraft, which will cover the longest route to the moon – spanning nearly 6.5 million kilometers – was set to be ready to launch on Feb. 22 from Florida's Cape Canaveral in the United States, according to Morris Kahn, president of SpaceIL, the company in charge of the project.