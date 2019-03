File image shows Ofer Doron (R), Director of Israeli Aerospace Industry Program presenting the Israeli space craft during a press conference at the Israeli Aerospace Industries MBT Space facility in Yahud near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

File image shows the moon partially covered during a lunar eclipse in Jerusalem, Israel, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel's lunar module successfully performed a complex navigational space maneuver on Thursday on its way to the Moon.

"Bereshit" (Genesis) is around 270,000 km (168,000 mi) from Earth and continuing on its rendezvous with a satellite, which it is due to reach on Apr. 11.