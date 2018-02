Members of the International Space Station expedition 55/56, NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel (C), Richard Arnold (R) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev (L) attend final exams at the Russian cosmonaut training center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2018. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A three-man crew that would soon be headed to the International Space Station was undergoing its final preparations for its launch outside the Russian capital Moscow on Wednesday, as documented by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

The team, made up of NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, took its final exams at the training center in Star City.