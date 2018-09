Members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 57/58, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin (L) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague (R) attend their final exams at the Russian cosmonaut training center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, 14 September 2018. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 57/58, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin (L) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague (R) attend their final exams at the Russian cosmonaut training center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, 14 September 2018. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The members of a two-man crew who will next month blast off to the International Space Station were undergoing their final exams in Moscow on Friday, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

As part of Expedition 57/58, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian space agency Roscosmos Alexey Ovchinin will on Oct. 11 launch on board a Russian Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, before joining three others on board the spacial platform, according to NASA.