The Italian Space Agency (ISA) on Thursday presented previously unseen images of a Martian crater and a hole on a volcanic plain taken by ExoMars, the joint European Space Agency (ESA)-Roskosmos mission sent to investigate the possibility of past or present life on the Red Planet.
Said images show the interior of the100 km wide Nicholson crater and a depression on the Daedalian volcanic plains, taken by the CaSSIS (Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System) a camera assigned to the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) project, within the overall ESA ExoMars mission.