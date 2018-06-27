General image of 'ExoMars' mission control center of the European Space Agency (ESA) in Darmstadt, Germany,Oct 19, 2016. ESA and its Russian partner Roskosmos hope the ExoMars programme will address the question of whether life has ever existed on Mars. ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter arrival and Schiaparelli landing on Mars is expected on Oct 19, 2016. EFE-EPA(FILE) /UWE ANSPACH

A model of the test module ·Schiaparelli·displayed at the European Space Agency (ESA) in Darmstadt, Germany, Oct 19, 2016. ESA and its Russian partner Roskosmos hope the ExoMars programme will address the question of whether life has ever existed on Mars. ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter arrival and Schiaparelli landing on Mars is expected on Oct 19, 2016. EFE-EPA(FILE) /UWE ANSPACH

The Italian Space Agency (ISA) on Thursday presented previously unseen images of a Martian crater and a hole on a volcanic plain taken by ExoMars, the joint European Space Agency (ESA)-Roskosmos mission sent to investigate the possibility of past or present life on the Red Planet.

Said images show the interior of the100 km wide Nicholson crater and a depression on the Daedalian volcanic plains, taken by the CaSSIS (Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System) a camera assigned to the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) project, within the overall ESA ExoMars mission.