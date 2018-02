Flash-mob in Piazza Montecitorio of the 'Lista Insieme' to demonstrate against the adoption of electronic wristbands by Amazon that can track workers' movement in Rome, Italy, Feb 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

An exterior view of a new Amazon Logistic and Fulfillment Center in Dortmund, Germany, Nov 14, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Flash-mob in Piazza Montecitorio of the 'Lista Insieme' to demonstrate against the adoption of electronic wristbands by Amazon that can track workers' movement in Rome, Italy, Feb 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

The Italian government on Friday said it rejected that workers at Amazon, a United States-based e-commerce corporation, be monitored and directed through electronic bracelets registering their movements, arguing that such a device contravened Italian legislation.

The statement came in the wake of Amazon recently filing a patent for a system that logs its employees' every move within the technological giant's facilities, purportedly in order to assist them in their work duties.