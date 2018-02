This image, provided Feb. 20, 2017 by Sumitomo Forestry shows an artistic rendition of the planned 350 meter-high wooden skyscraper due to be constructed in Tokyo by 2041. EFE-EPA/Sumitomo Forestry handout

This image, provided Feb. 20, 2017 by Sumitomo Forestry shows an artistic rendition of the planned 350 meter-high wooden skyscraper due to be constructed in Tokyo by 2041. EFE-EPA/Sumitomo Forestry handout

A Japanese company is planning to build a 350 meter (1,148 feet) high wooden skyscraper in Tokyo by 2041, making it the world's tallest wooden building.

The Japanese wood products company Sumitomo Forestry estimates that the cost of the building, which will have 70 floors, will be around 600 billion yen ($5.6 billion), almost twice the cost of a conventional building, a company spokesperson told EFE Tuesday.