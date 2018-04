Professor Chiaki Terashima leads the development of a liquid fertilizer at the Space Colonies Research Center in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maria Roldan

Potatoes being grown hydroponically, instead of using soil, at a laboratory at the Space Colonies Research Center in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maria Roldan

Japan's first female astronaut, Chiaki Mukai, speaks to reporters at the Space Colonies Research Center in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIA ROLDAN

Japan working to have humans living on the Moon by 2030

Scientists at the Space Colonies Research Center in Tokyo on Tuesday were working on the designs for human settlements on the moon, which they hope will be complete by 2030.

Established in Nov. 2017 and headed by Japan's first female astronaut, Chiaki Mukai, the center at the Tokyo University of Science is developing the technology that would allow the survival of human beings in space.