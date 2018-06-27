(FILE) An undated handout photo made available by NASA on Sep. 30, 2013, and made by NASA's Dawn spacecraft, showing a mosaic view of the giant asteroid Vesta. EPA-EFE/NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCAL/MPS/DLR/IDA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) A Japanese H-IIA rocket with the NASA-Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) Core Observatory onboard, is seen launching from the Tanegashima Space Center, in Tanegashima, Japan, Feb. 28, 2014. EPA-EFE/Bill Ingalls / NASA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japanese space probe Hayabusa2 has reached an asteroid after a three and a half year journey, aimed at collecting samples and bringing them back to Earth to help in the study of the origins of life on our planet, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Wednesday.

According to a JAXA statement, the unmanned mission has reached its destination, situated around 280 million kilometers from Earth, and over the next year and a half, it will attempt to make three brief landings on the asteroid, named "Ryugu."