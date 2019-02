Visitors in front of a scale model of the Hayabusa 2 satellite at the booth of the German Center for Aerospace (DLR) at the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, 01 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A handout picture released by the Japanese space agency JAXA shows an image of the shadow of Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 on 22 February 2018 close to the Ryugu asteroid. EPA-EFE/JAXA, University of Tokyo and collaborators HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture released by the Japanese space agency JAXA, taken with the optical navigation camera of Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 on 26 June 2018, shows the Ryugu asteroid. EPA-EFE/JAXA, University of Tokyo and collaborators HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully touched down on the asteroid Ryugu on Friday, which is some 340 million kilometers from Earth, to take samples that could provide clues on the origins of the solar system.

The Japan Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) reported that at 7:49 local time (22:49 GMT on Thursday) it began to receive data from the probe that confirmed its landing on the asteroid.