Photo made available by the Greenpeace organization on Jan. 26, 2018 shows Spanish actor Javier Bardem observing penguins during a visit to Antarctica, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREENPEACE/CHRISTIAN ASLUND

Spanish actor Javier Bardem is on an expedition to the Antarctic to document and promote a Greenpeace campaign that seeks to create the largest protected marine area in the world in waters of the white continent.

Bardem, together with his brother Carlos and producer-director Alvaro Longoria, set sail this week on the icebreaker Arctic Sunrise to navigate the Antarctic Ocean, one of the most pristine marine areas on the planet, Greenpeace Chile announced.