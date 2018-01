Photo made available by the Greenpeace organization on Jan. 30, 2018 shows Spanish actor Javier Bardem during a visit to Antarctica, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREENPEACE

Spanish actor Javier Bardem went down to the depths of the Antarctic Ocean in a Greenpeace submarine to help produce a campaign promoting the creation of the world's largest protected marine area.

Bardem reached a depth of 270 meters (885 feet) near the Antarctic Peninsula in a two-man submarine navigated by a marine biologist of the conservationist organization.