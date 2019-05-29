The "La Blanca" project, launched in 2004 with the aim of carrying out archaeological investigations, adding value to Guatemala's cultural heritage and contributing to the community's economic and social development, has enabled archaeologists to uncover an urban Maya settlement that was a trade center.
"This urban settlement, we say, controlled all this trade, all this trade network going along the rivers, that come from Belize and come to the Maya mountains. Via what were routes ... between the highlands and the lowlands all kinds of goods circulated ... and also ideas and ideologies were transmitted," Cristina Vidal told EFE.