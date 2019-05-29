Gaspar Muñoz, a lecturer with the architecture school at Spain's Universidad Politecnica de Valencia, speaks with EFE in Guatemala City on May 28, 2019, about the La Blanca archaeological project to excavate an urban Maya center in Guatemala's northern Peten province. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Cristina Vidal, a lecturer in the art department of Spain's Universidad Politecnica de Valencia, speaks with EFE in Guatemala City on May 28, 2019, about the La Blanca archaeological project to excavate an urban Maya center in Guatemala's northern Peten province. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Francisco Moramas, the dean of Spain's Universidad Politecnica de Valencia, speaks with EFE in Guatemala City on May 28, 2019, about the La Blanca archaeological project to excavate an urban Maya center in Guatemala's northern Peten province. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

The "La Blanca" project, launched in 2004 with the aim of carrying out archaeological investigations, adding value to Guatemala's cultural heritage and contributing to the community's economic and social development, has enabled archaeologists to uncover an urban Maya settlement that was a trade center.

"This urban settlement, we say, controlled all this trade, all this trade network going along the rivers, that come from Belize and come to the Maya mountains. Via what were routes ... between the highlands and the lowlands all kinds of goods circulated ... and also ideas and ideologies were transmitted," Cristina Vidal told EFE.