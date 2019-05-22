The global diet is largely based on five staple crops and this is taking a toll on the wellbeing of humans and the planet, an agricultural and biodiversity expert said Wednesday.

Of the more than 6,000 species of crops that exist, rice, wheat, corn, millet and sorghum account for 50 percent of what the world's population consumes in a concentrated diet that is beginning to have an impact on the environment, according to Bioversity International, an organization that lobbies to safeguard agriculture and biodiversity.