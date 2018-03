Photo taken March 13, 2018, by the Acreditado Ambiental association showing fishermen working to collect coral reefs for transport to another location off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico. EFE-EPA/ACREDITADO AMBIENTAL/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

The largest coral reef system relocation in the history of Mexico has been completed off the coast of the southeastern port of Veracruz, achieving an 85 percent survival rate.

A group comprised of 153 people - mostly coastal fishermen and women - relocated 48,000 coral colonies and more than 400,000 marine organisms, such as sea cucumbers, urchins and anemone