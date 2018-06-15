The discovery of new murals carved in high relief at the archaeological complex of Chan Chan, the largest pre-Columbian city built of adobe in the Americas, as seen in this photo of June 13, 2018, shows once more that it still has surprises in store for archaeologists. EFE/Ernesto Arias

The discovery of new murals carved in high relief at the archaeological complex of Chan Chan, the largest pre-Columbian city built of adobe in the Americas, as seen in this photo of June 13, 2018, shows once more that it still has surprises in store for archaeologists. EFE/Ernesto Arias

The discovery of new murals carved in high relief at the archaeological complex of Chan Chan, the largest pre-Columbian city built of adobe in the Americas, as seen in this photo of June 13, 2018, shows once more that it still has surprises in store for archaeologists. EFE/Ernesto Arias

The discovery of new murals carved in high relief at the archaeological complex of Chan Chan, the largest pre-Columbian city built of adobe in the Americas, shows once more that it still has surprises in store for archaeologists, thanks to the information it keeps adding about the Chimu, its ancient inhabitants.

Researchers at these archaeological digs in the northern region of La Libertad, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have newly discovered a corridor with murals in the excavations at Utzh An (Large House, in the Quinqnam or Chimu language).