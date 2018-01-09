Artificial intelligence is making its way into homes around the world as leading tech companies such as LG, Samsung and Panasonic made clear on Monday offered a glimpse of their innovations at this year's CES technological fair in Las Vegas, the largest international consumer electronics show.
With categories ranging from wearable technology, autonomous cars, smart cities to eSports or drones, more than 3,900 companies will exhibit their products at the CES from Tuesday to Friday and will be visited by around 170,000 attendees, according to the organization.