Vice President Samsung Electronics America Alanna Cotton talks about the new Notebook 9 Pen at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Chairman and CEO Panasonic Corporation of North America Tom Gebhardt speaks to the crowd at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

LG Electronics Vice President of Marketing LG Electronics USA, David VanderWaal, speaks to media about the new 3 home robots at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Google Vice President of Engineering and Google Assistant Scott Huffman speaks to media at the LG press event at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Artificial intelligence is making its way into homes around the world as leading tech companies such as LG, Samsung and Panasonic made clear on Monday offered a glimpse of their innovations at this year's CES technological fair in Las Vegas, the largest international consumer electronics show.

With categories ranging from wearable technology, autonomous cars, smart cities to eSports or drones, more than 3,900 companies will exhibit their products at the CES from Tuesday to Friday and will be visited by around 170,000 attendees, according to the organization.