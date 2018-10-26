Microsoft's director of marketing and operations for Central America, Ineke Geesink, seen here after a meeting in Panama on Oct. 25, 2018, said that Latin American farmers now have access to a next-generation tool to boost production thanks to Microsoft's artificial intelligence platform. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

Latin American farmers now have access to a next-generation tool to boost production thanks to Microsoft's artificial intelligence platform, a company executive said here.

Microsoft's director of marketing and operations for Central America, Ineke Geesink, told EFE that she is collaborating with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) for the prevention of pests and plagues for users of its services through the incorporation of AI with sensors and chatbots, among other instruments.