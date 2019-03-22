The use of "serious video games" for health and sports preparation is increasing in Latin America, but the region suffers from a shortage of people with the expertise to create this new kind of tool, Harvard Medical School's Yuri Quintana told EFE here Thursday.

"There's an insufficient number of professionals and services all over the world, including Latin America, so we have to find innovative ways to use technology to help more people," Quintana said during a visit to Guadalajara, where he is teaching a seminar on the topic.