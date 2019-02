The Torre Experimental Peñuelas is the tallest building constructed entirely with wood in Latin America, a structure that rises 20 meters (66 feet) off the ground and emerged from a project aimed at promoting a sustainable construction system to ease Chile's housing crunch. Jan. 29, 2018. Lago Peñuelas, Chile. EPA-EFE/ Ruben Figueroa.

The Torre Experimental Peñuelas is the tallest building constructed entirely with wood in Latin America, a structure that rises 20 meters (66 feet) off the ground and emerged from a project aimed at promoting a sustainable construction system to ease Chile's housing crunch.

The six-story building is in the Peñuelas Lagoon National Reserve, located 98 kilometers (about 60 miles) west of Santiago, on a lot measuring 118.94 sq. meters (1,280 sq. feet).