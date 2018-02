Spanish Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal (L) and State Secretary of Defense, Agustin Conde (R), attend an event for the launch of Spanish satellite PAZ, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Spanish Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal (2L) and State Secretary of Defense, Agustin Conde (2R), talk to other authorities as they attend an event for the launch of Spanish satellite PAZ, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Wednesday's scheduled launch here of the Spanish earth-observation satellite PAZ atop a SpaceX rocket was postponed due to weather conditions.

"The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the PAZ satellite from Space Launch Complex-4, is delayed today due to upper level winds," said a message posted on the Vandenberg Air Force Base Web site. "The launch is rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6:17 a.m. PST (14:17 GMT)."