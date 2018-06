Lausanne's new electric-driven garbage collection truck was presented to the media today, June 4, 2018, in Renens, Switzerland. The electric vehicle has a battery capacity of 270 kWh and a range of up to 300 kilometers. Image shows rear dustbin collection system. EFE-EPA/PATRICK HUERLIMANN

The Swiss city of Lausanne on Monday, the eve of World Environment Day, presented the first unit of its future 100 percent electric-powered garbage trucks that will quietly collect trash in the Swiss city on the Lake Geneva shoreline, according to a City Hall statement.

This quiet, discreet Futuricum E26 garbage truck will be environmentally friendly thanks to the renewable energy produced by the city, thus improving Lausanne's quality of life and that of its cleaning services crews.