The world's most famous hacker, Kevin Mitnick, speaks during an appearance before young Mexicans attending Talent Land, the event of innovation and technology being held in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

The world's most famous hacker, Kevin Mitnick, said during an event in Mexico that what he most enjoys is being able to hack into the most complex systems in the world and get paid for doing it, an activity that once caused him a lot of trouble and that he now does with authorization.

In an appearance before young Mexicans attending Talent Land, the event of innovation and technology being held in the western state of Jalisco, Mitnick said Monday that although he is now a consultant in cybersecurity, he still considers himself a hacker.