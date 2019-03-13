The "Leonardo da Vinci: The Science Before Science" exhibit at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome includes some 200 drawings, prototypes and scale models of the 15th century inventor's works. The exhibit will be open to the public from March 13 through June 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ettore Ferrari

The "Leonardo da Vinci: The Science Before Science" exhibit at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome includes some 200 drawings, prototypes and scale models of the 15th century inventor's works. The exhibit will be open to the public from March 13 through June 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ettore Ferrari

The "Leonardo da Vinci: The Science Before Science" exhibit at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome includes some 200 drawings, prototypes and scale models of the 15th century inventor's works. The exhibit will be open to the public from March 13 through June 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ettore Ferrari

The "Leonardo da Vinci: The Science Before Science" exhibit at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome includes some 200 drawings, prototypes and scale models of the 15th century inventor's works. The exhibit will be open to the public from March 13 through June 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ettore Ferrari

Leonardo da Vinci pondered and designed huge construction machines, fantastic contraptions whereby Man could conceivably fly and an "ideal city" - technological and scientific works he created during the late 15th and early 16th centuries and all of which are part of an exhibition on display in Rome to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Renaissance genius's death.

"Leonardo da Vinci: The Science Before Science" will open to the public at Rome's Scuderie del Quirinale, part of the official State Palace where the Italian president resides and where the scientific and technological work of the Florentine artist, inventor and polymath is collected to show the dynamic artistic context that characterized the Renaissance.