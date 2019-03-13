Leonardo da Vinci pondered and designed huge construction machines, fantastic contraptions whereby Man could conceivably fly and an "ideal city" - technological and scientific works he created during the late 15th and early 16th centuries and all of which are part of an exhibition on display in Rome to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Renaissance genius's death.
"Leonardo da Vinci: The Science Before Science" will open to the public at Rome's Scuderie del Quirinale, part of the official State Palace where the Italian president resides and where the scientific and technological work of the Florentine artist, inventor and polymath is collected to show the dynamic artistic context that characterized the Renaissance.