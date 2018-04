Actors perform in a scene during the 'Dino Safari' show in Tokyo, Japan, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Actors in Tokyo brought mechanical dinosaurs to life on Wednesday ahead of the "Dino Safari" exhibition, as witnessed by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.

Performers made large dinosaur models made of rubber move around a stage in a realistic way, thanks to a so-called Dino-Tronics mechanism.