Photo provided by the Corporacion Chilena de Madera (Corma) showing tree samples taken in the Nahuelbuta Range, Chile, January 2017. EPA-EFE/Corporacion Chilena de Madera

Photo provided by the Corporacion Chilena de Madera (Corma) showing a group of experts carrying out field work in the Nahuelbuta Range, Chile, January 2017. EPA-EFE/Corporacion Chilena de Madera

Photo provided by the Corporacion Chilena de Madera (Corma) showing a group of experts carrying out field work in the Nahuelbuta Range, Chile, January 2017. EPA-EFE/Corporacion Chilena de Madera

Analyzing the link between climate change and the growing mortality of araucaria, a species of evergreen coniferous trees, has kept scientists busy for nearly a year in southern Chile.

Researchers have analyzed close to 50 types of fungus and bacteria obtained from the roots and branches of araucaria affected by tree blight in the Nahuelbuta Range, some 600 km (373 mi) south of Santiago.