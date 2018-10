Mayor of Lisbon Fernando Medina speaks during the ceremony of announcement that Lisbon will remain the host city of Web Summit for the next decade at the Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal. Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave speaks during the ceremony of announcement that Lisbon will remain the host city of Web Summit for the next decade at the Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal. Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa (C) as the mayor of Lisbon Fernando Medina (L) looks during the announcement that Lisbon will remain the host city of Web Summit for the next decade, Lisbon, Portugal. Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Portugal on Wednesday agreed to invest 11 million euros ($12.7million) a year over the next decade in the largest technology conference in the world, in a bid to make Lisbon the European capital of innovation.

The deal struck between the tech firm Web Summit and the Portuguese government stipulates a total investment over 10 years of 110 million euros and a commitment to double the size of the venue where the summit takes place so that the yearly gathering can continue to grow.