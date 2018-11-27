An image made available by the Portuguese Society for the Study of Birds (SPEA) shows a Madeira petrel, which has returned to the Portuguese island of Berlenga for the first time in centuries, Oct. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/SPEA

A breed of storm petrel, a nimble but hardy seabird that spends much of its life on the open ocean, has for the first time in centuries returned to a former breeding ground on a small island off the Portuguese coast, where a nesting female individual has successfully laid eggs, ornithologists confirmed to EFE Tuesday.

During winter months around 6,000 Madeira petrels (Pterodroma madeira) nest on the rocky, volcanic archipelagos of Portugal's Azores and Madeira, while another 500 are found in Spain's Canary Islands, but the bird is thought to have abandoned the small island of Berlenga, located just 10 kilometers off the Portuguese coast, sometime around the 16th century.