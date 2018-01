Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket lifts off on Jan. 25, 2018, on a mission to carry two commercial satellites into orbit. EPA-EFE/JM Guillon-European Space Agency/National Centre for Space Sudies (CNES)

A rocket carrying two commercial satellites experienced a malfunction during lift-off from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, its operator said in a statement.

Despite the anomaly affecting the normally reliable Ariane 5 rocket, the SES-14 and Al Yah 3 satellites are in orbit and communicating with their control centers, Courcouronnes, France-based Arianespace said in a statement Thursday night.