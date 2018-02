A search and rescue team works on the landing site of the Soyuz MS-06 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV

A handout photo made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft as it lands with Expedition 54 crew members Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of NASA and cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA/BILL INGALLS