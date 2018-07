The creation of a topographical map of the ancient citadel of Tiwanaku, some 71 kilometers (44 miles) west of this capital, has been made possible by a UNESCO-sponsored project helmed by Spanish archaeologist Jose Ignacio Gallegos.

"Discovering this site map is one of those things that don't usually happen to scientists," Gallegos told EFE, adding that he had been studying the Tiwuanaku civilization for years when he was offered the job.