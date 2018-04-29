Lebanese environmental activists of all ages gathered on Sunday for a mass beach clean-up along their country's Mediterranean coast, an event organized by the NGO Operation Big Blue and the Lebanese Diving Center to highlight environmental issues and encourage further conservation efforts, an epa-efe correspondent in Beirut reported.
In the capital Beirut, a team of scuba divers hauled underwater trash from beneath the waves while dozens of young students and activists cleaned along both the rocky shoreline and sandy beaches, such as the Ramlet al-Baida public beach located at the end of the popular Corniche Beirut promenade.