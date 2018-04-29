Lebanese activists and students take part in an event called 'Operation Big Blue' to clean up the Lebanese coast, at Ramlet al-Bayda seaside in Beirut, Lebanon, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese divers pose for a selfie before they remove rubbish from the waters of the Mediterranean as part of the event called 'Operation Big Blue' to clean up the Lebanese coast, at Ramlet al-Bayda seaside in Beirut, Lebanon, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese environmental activists of all ages gathered on Sunday for a mass beach clean-up along their country's Mediterranean coast, an event organized by the NGO Operation Big Blue and the Lebanese Diving Center to highlight environmental issues and encourage further conservation efforts, an epa-efe correspondent in Beirut reported.

In the capital Beirut, a team of scuba divers hauled underwater trash from beneath the waves while dozens of young students and activists cleaned along both the rocky shoreline and sandy beaches, such as the Ramlet al-Baida public beach located at the end of the popular Corniche Beirut promenade.