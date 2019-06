Dried cannabis flowers are seen at the cannabis cultivating and processing plant of BOL Pharma Revadim Industrial Centre in Lod, Israel, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BEA KALLOS HUNGARY

Israelis that rely on medical cannabis are experiencing a drought of the herb which has had dire consequences for those who use it to keep their levels of pain under control.

In recent months many of the tens of thousands of patients who use cannabis have not been able to access the medication which has negatively affected their quality of life and the treatment of their diseases.