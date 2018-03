First Lady Melania Trump is seated prior to a roundtable discussion with executives from major online and social media companies to discuss cyberbullying and internet safety in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The first lady of the United States on Tuesday formally launched her campaign to combat cyberbullying against children and teenagers, despite skepticism of this initiative among the public due to the insults that her husband regularly broadcasts on Twitter.

Melania Trump held her first public act on the initiative, which she had promised during the 2016 US presidential election campaign, and invited the heads of companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat to the White House.