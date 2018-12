Blocks of ice from Greenland have been placed in front of an art gallery in the United Kingdom capital for an installation aiming to draw attention to the issue of global warming, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist on Wednesday.

"Ice Watch London" by Minik Rosing and Olafur Eliasson, a collection of pieces of ice weighing between 1.5-5 tonnes each, would remain outside the Tate Modern until it melts.