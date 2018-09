Photo sent by Sept. 26, 2018 by the Universidad de Veracruzana (UV), showing the UV director Edgar García Valencia, posing for EFE. EPA-EFE/Courtesy UV/

Universidad Veracruzana's publishing house has created an online catalog of 2,000 titles published over the 61 years of its existence.

Half of the titles consist of literary works from diverse writers, including Elena Garro, Eraclio Zepeda, Rosario Castellanos, Alvaro Mutis, Jaime Sabines, Juan de la Cabada and Luis Cernuda, while the rest are books on the humanities, social sciences and physical sciences.