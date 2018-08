Graphic provided by the National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH) showing the reconstruction of the Woman of Naharon, who lived some 13,600 years ago in Chetumal, Mexico, Aug 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy INAH

Thousands of years before the Mayans built their majestic pyramids, a woman met her end at the bottom of a dark cave in what today is Mexico.

Modern advancements in forensic reconstruction technology have put a face on the "Woman of Naharon," thus providing a glimpse into life in ancient Mexico.